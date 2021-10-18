Really? So, It’s Me You Drew Like This? Come To My Office – Sanwo-Olu To Artist (Pix)

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu reacts to viral sketching of him created by a controversial sketch artist.

A pencil-sketch artist on Instagram had drawn the Governor in a bid to honour him with questionable pencil work.

“I drew his excellency governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu ,I thank God for the successful work I think his excellency will love it..I still remain the best artist in UAR,” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVAbzBJNHNp/?utm_medium=copy_link

In reaction to the sketch, Sanwo-Olu dared the artist to visit his office to present the so-called wonderful pencil work.

“Really? So, it’s me you drew like this? I’m guessing you’ll like to present it to me, abi? Ok, come and present it to me in my office. Hmmmm…,” he wrote.

https://loadedpulse.com/come-and-present-it-to-me-in-my-office-gov-sanwo-olu-reacts-to-rare-artwork-of-him/

