‘Reasons Why I Haven’t Had Sex For Over 2 Years Now And Don’t Have A Girlfriend’

I don’t even know how to begin, but am going to try and make it short, I want to know if there is anyone in my shoes, please let me know in the comments section.

Firstly I like to say this I love sex so so much. Yea I do but it’s so unfortunate that am not able to do what I love. It’s fustrating. It’s been 2 years now since I had sex. It’s not that I don’t want to but I don’t just know, the reason I writing this is because the kind of konji that am feeling now is overwhelming, as in am no longer comfortable. It’s terribly fustrating.

I just want to know if there is anything I can do to help my situation. So if you got any advice kindly let me know in the comment section. I didn’t introduce my self just call me mr D. Am 27 years old.

So here are the reasons. I separated them into primary and secondary reasons. I’ll explain only the primary reasons.

primary reasons

1. Finance. This is one of the main reasons, I don’t have funds. As in I don’t have 1 naira. Nothing at all so I feel there is no need trying to get a girl. I have tried and it always fail because I don’t have even as low as airtime to call and keep the relationship going. let’s face it relationship in Nigeria, you got to have money as a guy. Currently I have been going through some hard times, after I finish school in 2019. My serious gf that got me all focus in relationship stuffs left me and broke me.

2. I don’t do olosho ( prostitute)

So some my friends find this strange because they know am a bad guy when it comes to sex. But the truth is that I don’t do olosho. Apart from d fact that I don’t have much. Olosho is a No No for me. As in not at all. Not to be considered. I just don’t like it. I can give a girl money or do a favor but not in exchange or direct exchange for sex. The olosho is so so annoying for me. where I recently relocated to ( lagos State). That’s what they do

They call it hook up. But it’s just pure olosho

I guess I would have had sex by now and won’t be feeling what am feeling currently if only I will agree to pay for sex. But I don’t

3. Lastly I don’t have a place and have been moving.

for the past 3 years. I have been moving. I have not been steady in only place to get to know people. Am always new where am going to. And it’s not easy to get a girl immediately.i have staying 2 months here 4 there for the pass 3 years. Currently am staying with my brother and his wife. In a room and palor. And it’s not been easy at all for me. I can’t even be talking of konji now self. But the konji won’t let me be

Secondary reasons.

4.am an introvert

5. Am not that tall. Am short

6. Lately I been having some kind of dislike for the ladies behave

This topic is getting to long. I hope I been able to explain enough sha. Kindly let me know if you have any thoughts on this.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...