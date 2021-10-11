Recommend Gifts For My Colleagues – Outgoing Corper

Hello guys,

I’m rounding up NYSC soon and thinking of getting my colleagues some appreciation gifts.

These guys were so good to me from the beginning of my stay till present.

Our office is easily the happiest place in the 8-storey building office.

I share office with 5 colleagues (4 female and 1 male), then our (Female) Manager & Male boss.

They were always there for me.

One time I didn’t get NYSC allowance for 2 months, my colleagues were doing donation for me , sometimes they bring food from home for me and nearly gathered to visit NYSC office to know what’s up with My allowances

I’m leaving now and would love to get them gifts.

Please help me guys, I be local boy I no Sabi all these tus.h tus.h things. If una leave me na Kuli kuli I go buy them.

On a serious note, I need suggestions for simple but good gift items (around 5k) each.

They could be different items for each gender.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...