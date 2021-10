Shared with Caption ….

We spent a few days in the Red Sea. It was wonderful being in Aqaba and seeing eilat in Israel as well as the borders with Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This was the location for the biblical crossing (of moses and his people) from Egypt to the promise land ��



Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVSF5PXDuvK/

