Registration For Miss Nigeria 2021 Starts. See How To Register

#TheNextMissNigeria : Who will be The Next Miss Nigeria?

Call to Entry for the 44th Miss Nigeria

Registrations for the 44th Miss Nigeria are now open. Do you have what it takes? Register now!

Miss Nigeria is an annual pageant showcasing positive attributes of Nigerian women. The winner portrays exemplary qualities and serves as a role model for young women in the country. The pageant is currently organized by the Daily Times.



Please read the instructions to the end before starting.

Contestants will be required to submit the completed form before 3rd of November. Once the details have been completed, please click the upload picture button and submit two pictures as follows:

a. The first picture must be a portrait picture, taken with NO MAKEUP against a white background.

b. The second picture must be a full-length picture, taken with NO MAKEUP.

Click the Submit Video button to submit a one-minute video introducing yourself and stating why you deserve to be the next Miss Nigeria.

After all forms are collected, 120 contestants will be invited for a physical audition in Lagos.

After the physical auditions, 37 contestants will be unveiled to the media and the public will be invited to vote for their favorite contestants.

Once the social media votes are concluded, 18 semi-finalists will be selected based on social media votes, interview scores, pictures and videos submitted. The 18 semi-finalists will be invited to enter the bootcamp for a period culminating in the crowning of the 44th Miss Nigeria.



