Reno Omokri To FFK: I Will Very Much Hate To Be Your Friend And Brother

Dear Femi Fani-Kayode

6 months ago, you called Sunday Adeyemo, AKA Igboho “my brother”. You also called his cause just, and said he is the type of leader the Yoruba need. Sunday Adeyemo responded by saying that he trusted you and had given you the right hand of fellowship.

Sadly, it seems you have forgotten your brother so soon. Today is his birthday. No word from you. Nothing. Just silence. Imagine how your ‘brother’ will feel in that cold Cell your new friend, Buhari, has made the government of Benin Republic put him.

I also recall that your other friend and brother, Nnamdi Kanu, marked his birthday two weeks ago, on September 25, 2021. And the same thing happened. A very loud silence.

I will very much hate to be your “friend and brother”!

Thank you and may God bless you.

#TableShaker



https://www.facebook.com/1152008079/posts/10225721924092153/?d=n

