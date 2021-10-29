Reno Omokri’s Reply To A Man Who Admired His Daughter & Asked For Her IG Handle

Reno Omokri’s Reply To A Man Who Admired His Daughter And Asked For Her IG Address (Photos)
Reno Omokri gave a savage reply to a man who admired his daughter’s photo on Instagram and asked him for her Instagram address, IgbereTV reports.
Reno had shared a photo of himself and his daughter on his Instagram handle. Praising her, he wrote;
“My daughters are just too fine! Especially my lookalike daughter that I vomited.
#RenosNuggets”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVm-cpelGiN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
An Instagram user who admired Reno’s daughter in Reno’s post wrote;
“Black beauty. What’s her IG sir?”
Reno replied him;
“Dear @___richiextein_rsa,
Her IG is @LeaveMyDaughterAlone!!!
#RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVm_G5BlP2w/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link