Rivers State University SUG Official Gives Boyfriend Award For Being Supportive

A Rivers State SUG Official has presented her boyfriend with an award plaque for showing her proper love and care.

She presented the award at a ceremony attended by other students.

The proud boyfriend took to his social media page to appreciate his girl for the award as he described her as the most beautiful girl he’s ever seen.

He captioned the post ;

I have to admit that I asked you out because I thought you were the most beautiful girl I have ever seen. I still do. But now there’s more reason to love you because I learned that you’re also the smartest, kindest, most compassionate, and most loving person in the world. You always find a way to surprise me, and you always give me reason to fall in love with you. Thank you for giving me the chance to be in your life and to love you. I’m glad your my girlfriend.

Your the best WELFARE SEC, RSU has ever produced �

Thanks for the recognition

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2691652457795419&id=100008520737002&sfnsn=scwspmo

