Actor, RMD Shares Throwback Photo, Wonders How He Was Regarded As A Fine Man And Good Dresser

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, wondered how people called him a fine man and good dresser many years ago after he shared this throwback photo on his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

”How on earth was RMD considered a fine man and good dresser over 20 years ago?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVky-WjAwjI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...