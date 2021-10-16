Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski: 2021 Top Scorers Ranked

2021 Top scorers

With two months remaining before the end of this year, Africa Top Sports share the lights on the 2021 Top scorers so far including Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich goal pocher Lewandowski is toppingb the list after having an incredible campaign last season and a good start to the current one.

The Polish hitman is followed by Borussia Dortmund youngster Erling Haaland who just can’t stop scoring since joining the Bundesliga side from RB Salzburg a year ago.

On the other hand, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo rank third ahead of Lionel Messi who is fourth.

2021 Top scorers ranking :

9- Romelu Lukaku : 30

8- Memphis Depay : 31

7- Harry Kane : 32

6- Karim Benzema : 34

5- Kylian Mbappé : 35

4- Lionel Messi : 37

3- Cristiano Ronaldo : 38

2- Erling Haaland : 41

1- Robert Lewandowski : 50

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...