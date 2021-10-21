Russian Kids Dancing Traditional Folk Music At Nigerian Independence Day (Pix, Video)

Hello guys this is Mr. Tochi live and direct from Putin’s land.

The Nigerian community in Saint Petersburg led by Dr. Suberu and Prince Lawrence organised a cultural ceremony and party to celebrate Nigeria’s independence day in Russia.

The ceremony featured stage play and presentation about the history of Nigeria and some important facts and moments in Nigerian history. A Nigerian high life band based in Saint Petersburg also entertained the excited crowd.

One of the major highlights of the evening was a captivating traditional folk dance by Russian kids during the event.

Below is a video of the amazing Russian kids dancing traditional folk music during the independence day ceremony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJDOq_ndPTc

