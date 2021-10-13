Russian Mum Kills Baby & Son Jumping 190ft To Her Death With Kids In Her Arms (Pix)

KILLER MUM: Mum kills newborn baby and son, 3, after leaping 190ft from Moscow tower block with kids in her arms after a battle with postnatal depression

A mother allegedly killed her newborn baby and toddler son after leaping almost 200ft from a tower block with the two children in her arms.

Olga Zharkova, 34, and her two sons, aged three, and one month, died in the fall from a 19th floor flat in Moscow.

Police have opened a murder probe into her death and the death of her two young children.

She is suspected to have suffered from acute postnatal depression before taking her own life and killing her children in the 190ft fall, say investigators.

Olga had reportedly written a note saying she did not want to leave her children in this ‘hard, gloomy world’.

‘She complained to her acquaintances that she had postnatal depression,’ a law enforcement source told Komsomolskaya Pravda, ‘She felt lonely and tired.’

The mother-of-two, who is the wife of a Russian military officer, held the children in her arms as she fell.

Her military officer husband was treated for shock when he arrived at the scene.

Earlier she had complained that her husband Dmitry, 35, was away from home for long periods on his military duties, say reports citing law enforcement.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a murder probe into the deaths of the two children.

