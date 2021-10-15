Senator Samuel Anyanwu has emerged as the consensus candidate of the South-East zone for the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party.

Anyanwu was a member of the 8th Senate who represented Imo East Senatorial District under the PDP.

The resolution was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the PDP’s National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa.

Odefa said that Anyanwu was named the consensus candidate through careful deliberation by party leaders and members in the zone.

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party, Southeast zone has once again displayed its maturity and readiness to reclaim all its stolen mandates in the zone through the peaceful and united manner in which the zone arrived at a consensus in nominating an illustrious son of the zone, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) as the zone’s sole candidate for the position of National Secretary of our great party ahead of our national convention.

The also stated the zone’s commitment to regaining its position as the stronghold of the party.

“Despite the desperation of political jobbers and power mongers who have adopted all manner of undemocratic moves to lure away our members, the Southeast remains a stronghold of the PDP and we assure our teeming members and supporters that our great party remains strong, firm, on the ground and poised for victory as the 2023 general elections approach,” the statement added.



https://punchng.com/sam-anyanwu-becomes-south-east-consensus-candidate-for-pdp-national-secretary/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1634318698-1

