Fleetfooted Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has returned to full training with Spanish Laliga side Villarreal.

The Yellow submarines dazzler has not played any part in the Super Eagles 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign due to a long-term injury that has kept him on the sidelines since May.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery once raised concern over the youngster’s situation, but it now appears all is now well with the Nigerian international who was pictured scoring in training on the club’s social media handles.



Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/samuel-chukwueze-returns-to-villarreal-training-after-injury-layoff/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...