Sanwo-Olu Meets Artist Bodataiye Oniyakuya, Receives Funny Potrait Of Himself

From Here: https://www.nairaland.com/6807595/sanwo-olu-artist-bodataiye-oniyakuya-come

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, today received Taiwo Osinowo (Aka Boda Taiye Oniyakuya), who did a funny painting of the Governor and posted it on his Instagram page (@bodataiye_oniyakuya), which got a reaction from the Governor. Mr Governor received the painting at the Lagos Youth Symposium event that was held today at the LTV Blue Roof Agidingbi, Ikeja. “Broda Taiye” said he got a lot of funny messages warning him not to go and meet the Governor, but he is happy that the Governor he met is a good and a humble man, He thanked the Governor for the opportunity, prayed for Mr Governor, Lagos State and Nigeria in general. Mr Governor said this is a way to encourage creativity among Young people.

#RebuildingLagos

#ForAGreaterLagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3YU7ZMDHqI

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...