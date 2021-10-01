Sea Of Flags Commemorating Over 675,000 Americans Lost To COVID-19 (Pics)

The number of deaths in the United States due to COVID-19 has now passed 675,000, more than the number of Americans who died during the 1918 influenza pandemic.

In Washington, D.C., a new temporary art installation named “In America: Remember,” commemorates the many Americans who have died of COVID-19 over the past year and a half.

Hundreds of thousands of small white flags were planted on 20 acres of the National Mall.

Photos:

Seen from atop the Washington Monument, people walk through the flags of the “In America: Remember” public art installation on September 19, 2021.

A woman (Mourner) looks at white flags that are part of the artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s temporary installation on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., September 17, 2021.

https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2021/09/photos-covid-19-memorial/620146/

