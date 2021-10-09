Secession: Kanu, Igboho Should Have Gone Through NASS, Governors – Senator Misau

Senator Isa Misau, former lawmaker who represented Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly has said agitations by two separatist figures; leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and the arrowhead of the Yoruba Nation Agitation Movement, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho failed because they failed to champion it through their elected representatives.

While Kanu was extradited to Nigeria from Kenya on June 27 and is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), Igboho was picked up in Cotonou in neighbouring Benin Republic while attempting to board a flight to Germany.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Misau said he did not support the agitations by the duo because of the violent turn it took which led to the loss of innocent lives.

He said Kanu and Igboho and should have gone through their governors and elected representatives to push their demands so that due process will be followed.

In his words “I will not support the agitation for secession by Nnamdi Kanu or Sunday Igboho because we have a national assembly with legislators elected to represent Nigerians. If we want to separate or divide this country, there is a process for doing so. Kanu and Igboho should have gone through their respective legislators and allow them speak for them. They should have let their governors be the champions of this move”.

“Also, there must be agreement by all Nigerians that we should go our separate ways. We can’t have a situation whereby some people are enjoying the unity of the country while some people are saying that they want to divide the country. Things doesn’t work like that”.

“If you have people in government, talk to them about it. Tell them to champion your cause for secession or any other thing you want such as restructuring. But in a situation where you take up arms because you want secession and innocent people were being killed is unacceptable. That can’t lead us anywhere. That is the major reason why I can’t support the agitation by Nnamdi Kanu and Igboho”.

“They should follow due process in making their demands without people losing lives. A lot of innocent people have lost their lives since the beginning of their agitation. They should go through their elected representatives instead of taking actions or making utterances that will incite people to killing themselves”. https://independent.ng/secession-agitation-kanu-igboho-should-have-gone-through-nass-governors-misau/

