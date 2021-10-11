Update from Siggy.ng

Love sparked in the air on social media when a couple released pictures of when they were in secondary school stating they are now married after 17 years of friendship, Siggy reports.

The bride, Funke Okunrinboye, who is chemical engineer and a biochemist, said she dreamt of marrying her Urhobo husband right from when they were in secondary school and she recalled how she told her friends in secondary school that she had a dream where she was dressed as a Delta bride.

She explained that they became friends in 2004, when they were in JSS2. They got married in October 2021, 17 years after they became friends.

She went on to share photos they both took in 2009 while graduating from secondary school, alongside recent photos taken at their traditional wedding as she narrated their love story.

“You’ve stayed true, loving me ever since we finished high school,” she wrote in the caption.

https://siggy.ng/secondary-school-classmates-get-married-17-years-later-photos/

