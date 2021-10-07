Security Guard Arrested For Murder In Enugu (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Police Operatives of Enugu State Command attached to Enugu Metro Area Command, in synergy with personnel of Emene Neighbourhood Watch Group, on October 3 03/10/2021 at about 1115hrs, arrested a security guard, Shuaibu Mohammed (male) aged 35, for allegedly stabbing and murdering a young man simply identified as “Temple”, on October 2 at Akpuoga-Nike Layout, Emene, Enugu.

A statement released by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson of the state police command, says preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, who is a native of Wase LGA of Plateau State, but resides and works as a security man at Obinagu Chinwude New Layout, Emene, had on the said date vengefully attacked the victim for allegedly being part of those who caught, beat up, warned and released him for stealing.

”Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, has ordered the Homicide Section of the State CID to ensure timely conclusion of investigation and prosecution of the suspect.”Ndukwe said.

Ndukwe added that the lifeless body of the victim has since been taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, pending the conclusion of investigation.



