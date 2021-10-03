See How Independence Day Was Celebrated On The Popular Nekede-Ihiagwa Bad Road

Look at how independence was celebrated here

In the pictures below is the popular Poly/Ihiagwa road that was commissioned last month by the governor of Imo state and the president of Nigeria.

The pictures also tells a story of the insecurities in the country,where a man and his two children were at home,the boys became hungry and their dad after putting some sachets of Indomie on the fire left to get them water,and as he returns he saw his boys on the floor in the pool of their blood.

They had been attacked and shot dead by some unidentified men,who are nowhere to be found.

This is the now Nigeria we live in. We are not safe here anymore,every year,month and minutes.

This calls for us being careful in our daily activities and should also endeavor to always put God first in all we do.”

As for the road, we have all be waiting for it to be fixed like we’ve been waiting for the 2nd coming of Jesus!

May God save us all.

Source: Soaznews

© Ọhaukwu Louismontfort C.

