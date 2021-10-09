‘See The Black Snake My Brother Killed In His House Today’

My elder brother visited village today he entered his house and saw the snake
It’s uncompleted building
Please what kind of snake is this
Our compound isn’t bushy and it’s well fenced
Though outside the fence is bushy
Can Snakes climb fence ?
