Below is a major road – Baiyeku road.

Next to baiyeku rd is offin road, also not motorable…

i wonder what it takes to fix only the bad portions to make it motorable.

Transportation around there has gone up over 100%

I will make sure i mobilize residents to occupy their LCDA office in a few days if nothing is done

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...