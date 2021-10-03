‘See The Meal A Churchy Nigerian Almost Made Me Missed Today’ (Pics)

PLEASE IGNORE MY ENGLISH!

We all know how hard the country is @the moment,as we’re all feeling the heat.

I have basically ran out of some major foodstuffs like yam, bag of potatoes,paints of rice and garri.for some couple of days now I have been racking my brain on how to purchase those items without disturbing my husband because recently he has bn complaining of low patronage.even my soaps and body scrub don finish for days now.

Me,I am somehow broke and sales lately hasn’t bn interesting.i run a street roadside hustle and I don’t go to hustle on Sundays which is my rest days.

But as level come be nau…kids must chow anyhow e be.so I decided since last night to come to hustle today being Sunday,since I have what to sale so I could see money to purchase those items I mentioned earlier on.

The raw truth I don’t know how to borrow money from somebody,infact no one would even agree to lend money to you.so I decided to use what I have to get what I need.

Immediately I appeared in my hustleville arena this morning,one righteous woman like that dressed in a very lovely gown and peacock hat was to the first to hunt me down.

Mind you this woman has been hunting me for months,she was the reason why I stopped selling on Sundays because her preaching wahala was too much.

Mummy zee why nau?why nau?I thought you ve stopped?,why did you come out today.

Whilst she was busy asking me these questions,I bent down to lit my firewoods money must be made jare.

When she finished rapping,she looked at me,I looked at her,I carried my pan and placed it on the fire.in my mind I was like…hanty pls board your Keke and go,but for where.

I walked up to her and said…..pls ma’am cud you please lend me 30k?I need it to sort some things at home.madam said she doesn’t have.

I left her there,went back to stir my beans paste in my mortal,madam borrowed herself sense then entered Keke and moooovv.

I settled down and sold maaad market,my money to buy those foodstuffs I mentioned is complete.i even bought succulent ripe plantains join to prepare correct plaintain and egg sauce for my family!

Bag of potatoes is sure,paints of rice is sure, tubers of yam toh sure,paints of garri nko,it’s the Lord’s doing.

I can confidently get my soaps and body scrub now.

Now my question is…..just because today that I didn’t go to church would God be so angry to throw me into hell fire knowing fully well that my family needs these basic items?

Why do some too churchy righteous Christians likes hunting people that doesn’t go to church and if you meet them to help you with money instead they will quote excerpts from the Bible to you.

Na market I sell….no be thief I thief!

Food is ready.

Indomie

3 eggs

Carrots

Green peas

Plantain.

Yum yum

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...