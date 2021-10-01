‘See What A Yahoo Plus Ritualist Placed At A Junction In Delta State’

They say they are yahoo guys duping oyinbo people but you can never see them flaunting dollars.It is only the naira.

I saw this sacrifice this early morning at a junction in Delta state.

2 female sanitary pads, 4 biscuits, 2 groundnuts, 2 loaves of bread and #20 note

I have been seeing this sacrifices by the motorway and at a junction but they would have been eating by rodents and maybe kids who are hungry.

However this is a fresh one I saw early this morning when I wanted to shit in the bush.So I decided to take a picture.

I hear anyone that eats the biscuit or use the sanitary pads,the yahoo plus will “pick”‘this is the slang they use’money

