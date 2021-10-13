‘See What Fixing Of Nails Did To Me, Never Will I Fix Nails In This Life Again’ (Pix)

Honestly I’m done fixing nails

It’s not my calling at all

I lost my finger nail two months ago

Early this week I lost my big toe nail

It’s painful

It hurts

E pain pass heartbreak

I went for treatment and was charged 10k to pull out the remaining nail on my big toe, I Was injected on my toe twice to reduce the pains.. omooorr I cried like a baby very painful something… Look at what fixing artificial nails has caused me.

Now I’m at home today, limping… I won’t go for business nor deliveries today… I’ll continue tomorrow and still go back this evening for dressing.

Have you had this experience before?

How did you treat yours?

How long did it take your nails to grow back again?

Share your experiences

