Seized Passport At US Embassy, Abuja

Hello Nairaland,

Pls can someone with experience advise?

My passport was seized in U.S Embassy Abuja and I was referred to NIN for further investigation..

Reason for the seizure was my journey to Ghana in 2018..

During the secondary interrogation at the Embassy I was asked evidence of my journey to Ghana unfortunately,I didn’t carry them along..

I appeared at NIN Abuja with all my documents before board of senior investigators and interrogators..

After showing evidences of my trip to Ghana the head of the panel asked me to appeal my case that he will personally assist me..

Unfortunately he died on the process..

Since then I have been going to NIN ABUJA HEAD OFFICE,BUT MY EFFORTS HAS YIELDED NO RESULTS…

The above experience, as narrated, has caused me unimaginable trauma and costs….

Any helpful advice will be appreciated….

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...