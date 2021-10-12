Senate Empowers INEC To Determine Transmission Of Election Results

The senate has reconsidered the electoral act amendment bill and has empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the best mode to transmission of election results.

The electoral commission will now have to decide how to transmit election results — either electronically or manually.

The upper legislative chamber also approved that all political parties must use the direct primary mode in picking candidates.

The senate approved four clauses in the electoral act amendment bill.



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-senate-bows-to-pressure-empowers-inec-to-determine-transmission-of-election-results/amp

