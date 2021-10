For the matured men here, how long should a man abstain from sexual activity if wifey delivered a child,

Another thing is how do men cope that period? I mean sexually. From the information my wife is giving me is that we need to avoid anything sexually for 4month, just to avoid unforeseen pregnant, is this true, how una dey take cope Na? Sexually?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...