Sex Scandal: Now I Know Meaning Of ‘For Better, For Worse’ – Janemena Hails Husband

‘Now I Know The Meaning Of For Better, For Worse’- Dancer, Janemena Thanks Husband For Standing By Her In Trying Times

Dancer and social media influencer, Janemena, took to her Instastories to thank her husband and others for standing by her in these trying times, IgbereTV reports.

Janemena has been in a scandal after actress Tonto Dikeh alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, has current and old sex tapes of her. A voice note of Kpokpogri and Merit Gold talking about his escapades with a certain Jane who is married surfaced online a few weeks ago.

Yesterday, Janemena took to her Instastories to thank those who stood by her in the face of the scandal. She thanked her husband, Mr. Andre Plies, for holding it down with her and cleaning tears from her eyes.

Jamena also thanked one of her sister in-law, adding that she has the best in-laws ever. She ended by affirming that she is the one and only Mrs Plies.

See her posts below.



https://igberetvnews.com/1404058/now-know-meaning-better-worse-janemena-appreciates-husband/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...