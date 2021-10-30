Sex Tape, Nudity Leak Isn’t Mistake, Nudity Not In Africa DNA – Comedian I Go Dye

Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I GO DIE stated that Africans who record their sexual acts or nudity and later come out to say that it was mistakenly uploaded on social media are not saying the truth, IgbereTV reports.

According to him, acts of expressing nudity on social media is intentional because nudity can’t be found in Africa DNA. He also stated that he lived with his father and his 9 siblings in one room without any of his father’s children seeing his father’s unclothedness for a day.

He wrote on Instagram;

“The way we are expressly showing our unclothedness and sex tapes as a mistake, is intentional because is not a common mistake you can’t find in Africa parents DNA, we follow our papa stay for one room, with 10 children, non of us see him yansh one day, am afraid because we are just breeding future porn stars. Amb Francis Agoda .”

