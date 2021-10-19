Sex Tape Scandal: Tiwa Savage Calls Out Gistlover With Her Full Chest

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is no longer ignoring her haters.

This evening, she took to her Instagram story in Jim Iyke/Guerilla Warfare Style to call out the controversial blogger, Gistlover. According to Tiwa, Gistlover isn’t happy with the way she handled her sex tape scandal.

She implied that Gistlover wanted to disgrace, destroy and shame her on social media by threatening to reveal her sex tape gist before she did. However, when the narrative changed by Tiwa talking about it in an Interview, Tiwa said that Gistlover didn’t like the outcome and went on her page to spread more lies about her.

Tiwa Savage also revealed that Gistlover threatened to beat her wherever they come in contact. Reacting to the threat, Tiwa wrote: “You must knock my head when you see me otherwise”.

Minutes after Tiwa Savage called out Gistlover, Instagram deleted Gistlover account.

https://www.9jahomeland.com/tiwa-savage-calls-out-gistlover-over-sex-tape-scandal/

Tiwasavage: ‘You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of a story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you taught should destroy me and make me feel ashamed

You must knock my head when you see me otherwise… Gistloversblog africa With my full chest.’

