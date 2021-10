Reality TV star, Tochi, has called out celebrities posting Tiwa and calling her queen after he sex tape got leaked.

In his words

“If you wake up and see your sister’s sex tape on the net, will you post her on your page and caption it “a queen”

If not pls stop all this posting, let her heal, before her son starts asking why people are posting and tagging her queen.”

SOURCE: His Instagram Page

