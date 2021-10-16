Mine is tecno spark 3(1gb ram)
I used the phone for almost 2yrs
Phone was working smooth but later,e start to show me pepper cus I overload the phone with files. Phone started hanging seriously and sometimes became hot I had to start blowing it with fan (seriously guys when it became hot,I literally had to blow it with fan).battery also degenerated overtime
If I on the phone,I gat wait for like 10mins b4 i fit use the keyboard
I later sold it early dis year and bought another phone with better ram, processor and battery
Share A Good Or Bad Experience On A Smartphone You’ve Used
