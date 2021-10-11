Share Your Experience While Working Under An Elite Person

I wish there is a better way to present this.

Have you ever worked or currently working under a super rich man/woman? a celebrity a high class politician? please share your experience with them.

Based on my own experience with my former boss(A billionaire businessman), the rich live like any other people out there, nothing so special. They have their own ‘common’ problems too. they also quarrel over petty things as well.

PROS: My former boss was very good to me. He took me as his own brother. We used to attend events together. I mean, super private events in places like ikoyi and banana island.

Imagine the thought that’ll be running through your mind when you know that you don’t actually belong to a gathering.

(flamboyant life at ikoyi in the day, your own reality by evening, a rented apartment in Ogba).

CONS: While I was with him, I didn’t have my time to myself.

