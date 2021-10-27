‘Sheik Gumi Is A Venomous Snake, Worse Than Shekau & Al Barnawi’ – FFK

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi as a dangerous snake, saying he is worst than the former Boko Haram leader, Abubakr Shekau.

The former minister made the accusation in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday while reacting to Gumi’s stance on calls for the Federal Government to declare bandits terrorists.

The Facebook post reads:

Sheik Ahmad Gumi, the Rasputin of Arewa, whose father once said a Christian must not rule Nigeria & who himself said the FG must not declare the killer bandits as terrorists is worse than Abubakar Shekau & Al Barnawi. He is a venomous snake & a wolf in sheep’s clothing.



