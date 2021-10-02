Shina Peller & His Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary With Stunning Photos

Popular Quilox Club owner and Politician, Shina Peller has shared photos on his Instagram page celebrating his wife, Ayobola Peller, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He wrote:

“Happy 16th wedding anniversary my love! Super grateful to God that we found each other. I am thankful for the many blessings since he joined us together. May God almighty continue to protect us and make our union grow stronger. And may we celebrate many more happy years in good health, wealth in love, and with multiple blessings and success. Love you baby.”

The couple are blessed with three children. Congratulations to them.

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUe-P85PWhH/

