A Nigerian man’s physical transformation after repenting from his “worldly lifestyle” and giving his life to Jesus Christ has surprised many internet users on social media.

Photos of the yet-to-be identified man are currently circulating online and they show him at different phases of his life.

He gave his life to Jesus Christ and moved from being a worldly person with tattoos, braided hair and weird outfits to having a clean shave, and preaching the word of God.

The pictures of him have inspired many to believe that indeed no one is beyond redemption.

This viral photos posted on instagram by @Siggy.ng have gathered more likes and comments than any other post made this year on their page just within a few hours.



https://siggy.ng/shocking-before-after-photos-of-a-man-after-giving-his-life-to-christ/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...