Should I Chase The Money Or Focus On School?

Dear Nairalanders,

My name is Kayode Sherif, I’m a 300L student of a state university in the country studying a 5 year course.

Last year, (during the lockdown)…. I was hell broke(so broke I couldn’t even feed)

I had heard of this online business, but I didn’t have any guidance on how to go about it, AND I didn’t even have money to buy the course available for it.

I decided I was going to find a way to buy the course, so I took a job as a fuel station attendant (I worked there for 6 months) I saved up some money.

I bought the course and started studying and implementing all I had learnt, day and night…

It was as if nothing was working “I was desperate! I wasn’t making money.”

But I kept on…

Finally this year, I got the breakthrough. I got my first payment.

Fast forward to today, I have been making at least 250k in a month but I can’t keep up with my school.

I’m thinking of terminating my school but I don’t want to make a decision that will affect me for the rest of my life so I’m seeking for your honest opinion.

Should I quit school and focus more on my online business?

