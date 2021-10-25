Should I Chase The Money Or Focus On School?

Dear Nairalanders,
My name is Kayode Sherif, I’m a 300L student of a state university in the country studying a 5 year course.
Last year, (during the lockdown)…. I was hell broke(so broke I couldn’t even feed)
I had heard of this online business, but I didn’t have any guidance on how to go about it, AND I didn’t even have money to buy the course available for it.
I decided I was going to find a way to buy the course, so I took a job as a fuel station attendant (I worked there for 6 months) I saved up some money.
I bought the course and started studying and implementing all I had learnt, day and night…
It was as if nothing was working “I was desperate! I wasn’t making money.”
But I kept on…
Finally this year, I got the breakthrough. I got my first payment.
Fast forward to today, I have been making at least 250k in a month but I can’t keep up with my school.
I’m thinking of terminating my school but I don’t want to make a decision that will affect me for the rest of my life so I’m seeking for your honest opinion.
Should I quit school and focus more on my online business?