‘Should I Euthanize My Dad?’

It has been 12years now since my dad has been down with Stroke which has affected his speech,his right hand and leg and some 4years ago,he couldn’t walk anymore but had to be carried to sleep,sit and all physical metabolism is done where he is,even after I and my mum have spent and still spends a lot on physiotherapy,speech therapy,brain checkups at Mecure oshodi,routine and forthnight high blood pressure checkups with expensive drugs and still no changes but it gets worse,all done going around in taxi as I have no car…..

I was 18 and in 200level in a federal uni with him and my mum my only support system when all of this started,couldn’t concentrate and focus on school work anymore as I am the firstborn of a 7 boys family and my attention was always needed…..Mum told me I need to drop out that she can’t afford all of this alone but I was strong hearted and determined to graduate with a B.Eng…

I had issues with my lecturers as my attendance were poor and my course adviser said it to my face that I would never graduate but I never told them about my travails or they wouldn’t even believe me anyways cos they were mostly SADIST,All Engineering lecturers in Uniben especially Mechanical/PRODUCTION ENGINEERING from 08/09 upward,OGUN KILL ALL OF UNA!!! Life was tough for me and my Mum….

Now that I am a Man and supposed to be focus on my life future and raising a family but this is still taking a toll on me emotionally,financially,mentally and I will come home to my mum nagging,crying that she has tried enough over the years and i might come home one day and she has left ….THIS BREAKS ME,I AM TIRED,I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO….I LOVE MY DAD,HE IS IN PAINS TOO!!!

IF I COULD SEE THE FUTURE BACK THEN WHEN IT STARTED,I WOULD HAVE ASKED THE DOCTORS FOR MERCY DEATH,DO NIGERIAN DOCTORS OR HOSPITALS GIVE OUT MERCY DEATH TO PATIENTS?

NAIRALANDERS,I AM DEPRESSED AND I NEED YOUR ADVICE

sorry for the long post. Mods please help this thread to front page for more advice

