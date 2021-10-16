Should I Take CFA Exams And Is It Worth It?

Good morning or Good day,

The long and short of the story is, I want to take the CFA professional exams and I want to know if it is still relevant in the industry, Nigeria particularly and this is me considering the exchange rate currently, how profitable it would be for me in a long run professionally and if i were to leave Nigeria, is it recognized in the USA, Canada and all.

My fears and questions are:

1) I don’t want to spend money on a certificate that would not earn me more money.

2) I also don’t want a certificate that is not transferable

3) Would it be better to do an MBA than take this CFA course?

I would really appreciate if I could get answers

And please , could I get past questions and study papers and if possible link up with someone who has done the CFA exams so I ask some more questions.

Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...