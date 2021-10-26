Side Chics Are Karma To Married Women Who Dated Married Women – Blessing Okoro

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has stated that side chics are the karma of most married women, IgbereTV reports.

According to her, most of the married women crying now once dated married men. She shared this thought on his Instagram page.

See below.

officialblessingceo:

“Many married women Who are crying now Also dated married men . Slept around and messed up . Once they marry they turn Motivational speaker and preacher .. The side chicks are their own Karma.”

“I said what I said . How many single guys can actually give u good jobs, connection, life style if not yahoo boys.

How many women can actually give themselves a good life style, very few … so you all should stop ranting alL.. even the married men will be laughing at u all. Hypocrite. Before we can talk about morals let’s first face reality. You can’t preach change if we have not accepted that we are all guilty. Acceptance before repentance. Rest abeg.”

