Popular Nigerian singer, Qdot has acquired a new house as confirmed by his friend, IgbereTV reports.

The singer’s friend took to Instagram to congratulate him while also sharing photos of his new house.

He wrote;

“Congrats. On Your New Mashion @qdot_alagbe. More Blessings Blood”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVe0hRZNKYC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

