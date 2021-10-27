Sister Sizes: When The Wrong Bra Size Is The Right Size (Pictures)

I was just trying to shop for some new brassieres and the vendor didn’t have my size. I was scrolling through when I stumbled on a fine red one. Sent it to her because I wanted it. She quickly reminded me it wasn’t my size. I found myself educating a bra seller on something that would help her business.

How many times have you seen a really beautiful bra, you want to buy it, you scroll down to the size list and boom, it is not your size. This keeps happening and it gets you wishing the wrong size could be the right size.

Well, the wrong size could actually be the right size and there is a name for it…

SISTER SIZES

But before we go further, let’s understand how bra sizing works.

Your bra size compromises a letter and number.

For example: Mine is 38B. 38 is the BAND SIZE, that part of the bra that goes round you is 38inches.

B is the cup size. The part that cups the boobs.

The band size is directly proportional to the cup size. So if the cup is perfect but the band is tight and I decide to go for a 40B, I won’t get the same fit. The band would be fine, but the cup would be loose. What should I do? I go for the bigger sister size, 40A!!

The rule of thumb is;

down one band size,

up one cup size

If you need the band to be tighter, it is okay to do the smaller sister size (i.e) the sister size with a smaller band. In my case, I can do a 36C, but not a 34E, except I would use a bra extender on the former.

Attached is an image to guide you. Follow them horizontally (in a lying, not standing position).

When next you wanna shop for a new bra, you don’t have to search helplessly for one size. I hope this helps.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...