As reported by the BBC Igbo, the Monday Sit-At-Home called every week by the proscribed IPOB organisation has continued to fail in Ebonyi State.

Today, was not different from other Mondays, where people are seen , going about their normal daily activities without molestation in Ebonyi State..

https://www.facebook.com/1385243528221504/posts/4532698506809308/

See pictures below.

