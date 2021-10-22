Sit-At-Home: Trailer, Shop Set Ablaze In Enugu (Photos)

The sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, on Thursday, in all parts of the South-East to protest the incarceration and trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again spread sorrow in Enugu State.

This time, a shop and a trailer truck were set ablaze by hoodlums suspected to be enforcing the order at Eke — Obinagu suburb along the Enugu — Abakaliki Expressway in Enugu East Council Area of the state.

It was gathered that the truck which was said to be heading to Abakaliki was attacked and set ablaze around 3: 30 am. However, the drive was said to have escaped unhurt.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident reports that the shop said to be stocked with provisions was razed down while the truck said to belong to CHISCO Company was burnt to its engine. However, the container is still intact.

It was observed that over 10 security operatives led by the police had been stationed at the scene to ensure that the goods in the container weren’t looted.

Meanwhile, roads and streets in the state were deserted as residents observed the sit-at-home order.

Our correspondent who monitored the compliance in Emene and Abakaliki road report that both business and social activities were grounded.

Only a few people were seen trekking on the roads. Shops, malls, petrol stations, banks and markets were shut down.

Efforts to get the police reaction were unsuccessful as the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached on the telephone as it was said switched off.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/sit-at-home-again-hoodlums-burn-truck-shop-in-enugu/%3famp

