Skeleton Of Gabby Petito’s Fiance Discovered In Florida’s Swamp (Pics)

Earlier: https://www.nairaland.com/6765068/gabby-petito-how-u.s-searching

Human remains found in a Florida swamp belong to Brian Laundrie, the FBI have confirmed.

The Bureau’s Denver office said on Thursday that a dental comparison on the skeletal remains confirmed they were those of Laundrie, who has been missing from his home in North Port, Florida, since mid-September.

Laundrie’s parents have been informed that their son’s body had been found, and North Port police officers were seen on Thursday afternoon arriving at the house to tell them.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10117913/Human-remains-search-Brian-Laundrie-BONES.html

