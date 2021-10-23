Skeleton Of Gabby Petito’s Fiance Discovered In Florida’s Swamp (Pics)

Earlier: https://www.nairaland.com/6765068/gabby-petito-how-u.s-searching
Human remains found in a Florida swamp belong to Brian Laundrie, the FBI have confirmed.
The Bureau’s Denver office said on Thursday that a dental comparison on the skeletal remains confirmed they were those of Laundrie, who has been missing from his home in North Port, Florida, since mid-September.
Laundrie’s parents have been informed that their son’s body had been found, and North Port police officers were seen on Thursday afternoon arriving at the house to tell them.
