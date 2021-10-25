‘Slowly Reaching My Breaking Point’: BBNaija’s Omashola Hints At Battling Depression (Photo)

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola stated that he is reaching his breaking point while he spoke about depression, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a photo of a paper wet with what looks like drops of tears. He captioned the photo on Instagram;

“They say in your youth, depression is mostly peer pressure and the strife to not want to be left behind. In old age, depression is a bucket full of regrets and it is worse than the former.

Thank God I’m still young but plenty pressure man dey face. I believe in myself normally based on who I be and it is me and my team till the wheels fall off but right now ehn, only God fit understand…. I’m lonely in a world surrounded by people.

.

Trying to keep my cool but slowly reaching my breaking point”

