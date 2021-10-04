Soldiers Accused Of Flogging Residents Of Cross River For Rejecting Herdsmen (Pics)

No fewer than 10 youths of Nde Community in Ikom Local Government Area, Cross River State were brutalised by soldiers, prompting residents and monarchs to cry out to the military and state government for help for trying to evict Fulani herdsmen from their community for destroying their farmlands & crops.

The soldiers’ action had forced Traditional Rulers and Monarchs in the community to cry out to the Nigerian Army authorities demanding protection from the harassment of soldiers and herdsmen.

A resident of the community who refused to be named said that the soldiers allegedly attacked, flogged and brutalised about 10 youths, leaving them severely injured for trying to evict Fulani herdsmen from the community for destroying their crops.

Another indigene of the community simply identified as Barnabas, that the soldiers came

from 245 Recce Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Afi Barracks, Ikom Local Government Area.

“It is sad that we are no longer safe in our community. The attacked our youths for trying to defend the community.

Our youths were subjected to inhumane treatment by the soldiers”

According to a WhatsApp message posted by Amb, God’sown, sighted by The whisperer said, “Nde community in Ikom local government area of CRS is currently on fire as military men dehumanized the community youths who pleaded with the ‘herdsmen’ to leave their land after destroying almost all their farm produce.”

The whisperer could not independently reach the authorities of the 245 Recce Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Afi Barracks, Ikom to confirm the incident.



