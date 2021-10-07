Soldiers Drag, Arrest Actor, Chinwetalu Agu Over Biafra Outfit (Pictures)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Nigerian Soldiers have reportedly arrested popular Nollywood Actor, Chinwetalu Agu in Upper Iweka area of Anambra state for putting on an outfit with colours of the Biafran Flag.

Agu’s vehicle was stopped by soldiers who wasted no time to bring him out of his bus.

In footage seen by POLITICS NIGERIA, Agu was dragged and manhandled by the Soldiers. It can be recalled that the Nigerian Government has banned the display of the Biafran Flag in any part of the country.

Last Month, Agu went viral on social media after wearing an outfit made of the Biafran Flag with many Nigerians stating on social media that ‘nothing must happen’ to the popular thespian.

https://politicsnigeria.com/soldiers-arrest-manhandle-actor-chinwetalu-agu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...