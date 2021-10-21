Soldiers Kill 3 Suspected IPOB Members In Abia Community (Video)

No fewer than three suspected members of the proscribed members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were on Thursday killed by soldiers on guard at First Bank Arochukwu.

This is according to the Abia State police command in a statement made available to ABN TV by Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Janet Agbede.

She said members of the proscribed group numbering about 50 had attacked the solders with guns and machetes.

The statement partly reads, “The soldiers made a counter attack and three of the hoodlums were neutralized during the exchange of firing.

“The superior firing power of the soldiers made the hoodlums to disperse. As at now, effort has been intensified to track down the fleeing hoodlums.”

The police boss therefore urged members of the public to report anyone seen with bullet wound to the nearest Police station or any law enforcement agent.

ABN TV had reported that the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu after many months of speculation on his state of health was brought to court in Thursday by the Department of State Services, DSS.



